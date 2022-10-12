Gaming/Entertainment Publisher IGN Acquires Agency, Diversifies Into Ad Services

IGN, one of the biggest web publishers of gaming and entertainment related content is diversifying into advertising services, this morning announcing the acquisition of "strategic partnerships and impact agency" 1TwentyFour.

Terms were not disclosed, but IGN said the acquisition will effectively serve as an in-house brand studio enabling marketers to "connect with millions of fans across more than 100 countries and 250 million monthly users around the world on over 35 platforms.

Founded in 2017, the Los Angeles-based shop, will continue to operate as a stand-alone unit within IGN, and Co-Founder Karl Stewart will serve as Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Innovation, reporting to IGN Executive Vice President-General Manager Yael Prough.

"In his new remit, Stewart will work across the entire IGN organization to establish and develop strategic partnerships and business offerings for new and existing film, television, gaming entertainment, QSR, CPG, automobile and technology clients across eCommerce, media, social engagement and WEB3," IGN said in a statement announcing the deal. "The acquisition is a forward-thinking business decision for both companies, allowing them to leverage their shared resources and strengthen their service offering to clients."