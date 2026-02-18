Zillow Debuts 'World Of Warcraft' Virtual Homes Microsite

Zillow has launched a
microsite with gaming manufacturer Blizzard Entertainment on which consumers can browse a collection of virtual homes created by players of “World of Warcraft” ahead of the classic online
role-playing game’s upcoming expansion, “Midnight.”
The “Zillow for Warcraft” microsite allows visitors to select between two
fictional neighborhoods and select virtual homes on a map designed with the aesthetic norms of “World of Warcraft.”
Each house listing is intended to mimic Zillow’s real-world home listings, with a description of the residence as well as images, a virtual 3D walk-through, nearby
establishments, and a mix of highlights, such as “Azure Moonstone Counters” or “War Room with Enemy Trophies.”
advertisement
advertisement
Noted below each home listing is a
reminder that each in-game residence is available only through the purchase of the upcoming expansion, which launches globally on March 2 with various editions that cost between $49.99 and $69.99.
“In-game housing experience and items may differ from this preview,” the microsite states, adding that there is no buying or selling of homes, pricing, or
“Zestimates” -- features included in Zillow’s real-world platform.
While “World of
Warcraft” has been active since 2004, player housing capabilities did not launch until the end of 2025 for players who pre-purchased “Midnight.”
According to
Zillow’s announcement, the designated microsite follows years of player interest in acquiring and personalizing their own in-game dwellings.
Per the
partnership, players can unlock in-game items, including branded Zillow doormats.
To develop the microsite,
Zillow worked with creative production companies 72andSunny and We Are Royale and is supported by a co-branded campaign across paid social and creators on Reddit and TikTok, as well as creators and
players who choose to share their in-game homes and reactions across social channels.
“Zillow for Warcraft” plans to feature new player-created
homes over time.