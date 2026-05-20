50+ Video Homes Show More 'Hybrid' Streaming, Linear

As it turn out, TV households for viewers
age 50 and up are a bit more progressive than some analysts realize when it comes to adopting new TV-video technology.
TV households for those 50 years old and up actually over-index compared
to 18-49 households when it comes to having both streaming and linear TV platforms in homes.
"These 'hybrid' households are actually overrepresented in the population (index 114)," according
to a report from Advertising Research Foundation’s DASH TV Universe Study report. “In comparison, households headed by 18-49 year-olds are actually underrepresented (index 85)."
It
adds that nearly 46 million 50+ households -- about 70% -- are reachable with linear and streaming ads.
Also, it estimates that 11 million 50-plus households are linear TV-exclusive, and 10
million have streaming exclusivity.
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In addition, those newer virtual pay TV platforms (vMVPD) -- as well as ad-supported streaming platforms (AVOD) -- are showing rising indexes for those 50
years of age and up -- with a 102 index and a 93 index, respectively.
Looking at TV homes with viewers 18-49, both vMVPD and AVOD are trending down -- at a 102 index and 107 index,
respectively.
DASH says there are 68.2 million households led by people age 50 and up and 66.6 million households led by people ages 18 to 49.
Nielsen estimates that overall, in terms of demographic population, there are 136.12 million persons ages 18-49 and 126.96 million persons 50 years and up in the U.S.
The number of TV homes
totals 128.1 million in the U.S., with a total population of 323.1 million.